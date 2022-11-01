(The Center Square) – After a not guilty plea from the former Illinois House speaker to an additional corruption charge, minority Republicans are warning more corruption cases could be ahead.
Through an attorney Tuesday, former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan pleaded not guilty in federal court to corruptly arranging for $22,500 to be paid by AT&T Illinois to a Madigan ally for no work. He faces an additional 22 counts in a similar federal charge alleging nearly a decade of corrupt schemes with utility ComEd.
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, said the investigation has not concluded.
“My guess is that we will see some more entities down the road who will suffer the same fate of as CommonWealth Edison and AT&T all at the hands of Mike Madigan and also his enablers that are currently running the House of Representatives,” Durkin said during a virtual news conference after Madigan’s plea Tuesday.
Madigan, 80, is still in control of the Friends of Michael J Madigan political fund, which has more than $6.4 million cash on hand, according to IllinoisSunshine.org. That fund has taken around $5,500 from two donors so far this calendar year. Among the recent expenditures listed is payroll to various people ranging from $175 to $853.
Another political fund for the 13th Ward Committee in Chicago is still getting donations. Since the beginning of September, nearly $300,000 has been donated to the fund Madigan controls, according to IllinoisSunshine.org, with more than $2.7 million cash on hand. Among recent expenditures listed are bills for food, utilities, including payments to AT&T, and $14,056 for Chicago White Sox tickets.
Durkin said to him, that shows Madigan is still wielding power.
“Mike Madigan, while he’s away he’s not gone, and I feel very strongly about that and that’s why he made sure that the person that succeeded him was going to be nothing more than an extension of his policies and how he runs state government,” Durkin said.
Durkin has publicly asked multiple questions of Madigan’s successor, Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, including whether Welch stands by statements he made in Madigan’s favor in late 2020 and in taking the office in 2021.
Welch’s office didn’t return messages seeking comment.