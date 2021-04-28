In this Oct. 26, 2020, photo, production engineers give a thumbs up at the end of a song as the band Galactic records a video stream concert, inside an empty Tipitina's music club, which the band owns, in New Orleans. Music clubs all over the nation — pop culture icons like the Troubadour in West Hollywood, the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, The Bitter End in New York's Greenwich Village — are shuttered due to the coronavirus. And owners fear for the future of their businesses and of a musical way of life.