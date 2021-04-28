(The Center Square) – Concert venues across the state are set to open back up to the public over the summer.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, communities and music venues throughout the state have had to postpone many concerts or events that had been planned for 2020. A year later with many people vaccinated and a better understanding of COVID-19, has allowed many places to plan summer concerts.
The Village of New Lenox is going forward with its 12th annual Triple Play Concert after taking a year off last summer. Mayor Tim Baldermann said the village is taking measures to ensure safety including “only allowing 5,000 of the 10,000 the venue holds into the concert.”
There will be no mask requirement for the New Lenox concert, but Baldermann has told people to “leave the lawn chairs at home to create more distancing.”
Concerts re-opening is a turn in the direction of normalcy for residents of New Lenox and many others in the state.
Joliet has already announced that the Rialto Theatre and the Forge will be holding concerts. The Metro in Chicago and The Genesse in Waukegan also have summer shows on the schedule.