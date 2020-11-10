(The Center Square) – Republicans are urging the Democrats in the Illinois House to reject Speaker Michael Madigan for another term.
However, the AFL-CIO has come out in support of the longtime speaker.
Three House Republicans held a virtual news conference Tuesday urging their Democratic colleagues to deny Madigan another term. Madigan has been speaker for all but two years since 1983. He’s been in the Illinois House since 1971.
“Admittedly, I’m not a Democrat,” said state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian. “I fail to understand how a man who has been a state rep for 50 years can be in touch with the priorities of the modern-day Democratic Party. In fact, in recent years there have been some pretty high profile examples of things that have happened in the speaker's office that suggest he’s radically out of step with the priorities of my Democratic colleagues.”
In 2018, Madigan’s former Chief of Staff and Clerk of the House Tim Mapes ended his longtime employment amid sexual harassment allegations. Mapes denied the allegations. There were other instances of people associated with Madigan’s political operations who were also accused of harassing subordinates.
Madigan is also implicated in a bribery scheme where ComEd told the House Special Investigating Committee it paid $1.3 million to associations of Madigan over nine years in an effort to influence the speaker.
While at least eight Democrats have suggested they wouldn't support the speaker for another term, Madigan does continue to have some support among his Democratic caucus.
He also still has some support to continue in his role as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois, a position he’s held since 1998.
“To criticize Chairman Madigan while Democrats continue to compete and win in districts that Republicans have held for decades is absurd,” said state Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines.
Madigan got support Tuesday from the AFL-CIO.
“Through all the challenges and threats that working families in Illinois have faced over the past years, Speaker Michael Madigan has been a firm ally in defense of our rights, our economic security, and the well-being of our families and our communities,” Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said in a statement. “That’s why the Illinois AFL-CIO strongly supports Michael Madigan’s continued leadership as Illinois House Speaker and Chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.”