(The Center Square) – Because many businesses and schools have been shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic an advocacy group is warning that stagnate water systems could be hiding a silent killer.
The Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease said people need to take steps to treat water systems that have gone unused and could promote the presence of Legionella bacteria.
Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria entering the lungs through inhalation or aspiration.
The Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease is warning that stagnating water in community water distribution systems that reaches residential and commercial buildings – from vacation homes and dormitories to restaurants and factories shuttered by stay-at-home orders – could increase the growth of Legionella bacteria and other pathogens. That could lead to the risk of Legionnaires’ disease when buildings are reopened and the stagnant water sources start running again.
Brad Considine, the director of strategic initiatives for the Alliance, said steps should be taken if water systems have gone unused.
“Ensuring that the water does not become stagnate, where they undertake practices like flushing systems that are stagnate to help turn the water over,” he said.
Legionnaires' disease was in the spotlight after an outbreak at a state-run facility for veterans in Quincy killed more than 12 people over several years.
Warnings were also issued by engineering and technical experts in a new article published in ASHRAE Journal, a national engineering and standards publication.
“The call for stronger federal regulations on community water systems is even more urgent with COVID-19 economic shutdowns,” said Daryn Cline, technology and science director for the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease and co-author of the article. “Bacteria buildup in water utility distribution systems can occur during water stagnation caused by lower water consumption, and then are released during increased water flow demand as economic activity restarts.”
Information can be found at preventlegionnaires.org.