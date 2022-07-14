(The Center Square) – As gambling in Illinois becomes more prevalent, an addiction counselor is offering tips on how to participate safely.
A report by The Illinois Department of Human Services and Health Resources in Action released last month shows that 68% of adult Illinoisans reported gambling in the past year, and 3.8% of adults are considered to have a gambling problem.
About 761,000 people, or 7.7% of the population, are at risk of developing a gambling addiction, the numbers show.
Shane Cook, an addiction specialist with the Gateway Foundation, gave tips on what to look for to determine if someone has a gambling problem.
"One thing to look for is honesty in how much they are gambling," Cook told The Center Square. "Are they honest with their friends and family about how much they spend? If not, there could be an issue."
Cook also said that if someone is going to start gambling, make sure they are prepared.
"First thing I'd say is to make sure you have a plan," Cook said. "Treat it as a form of recreation and make sure you start a budget. Once you reach your budget, then you're done."
The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability shows the state collected more than $1.3 billion in revenues from wagering last year.
About 68.4% of people in the DHS report said they had gambled in the past year, with the vast majority playing the lottery, followed by 33% gambling with friends, and 15.3% on organized sports and fights betting.