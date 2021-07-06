(The Center Square) – Across the state, community leaders are looking to curb violence in urban areas.
And more programs aren’t necessarily the answer.
More than 90 people were shot in Chicago over the span of three days during the Independence Day holiday weekend. Sixteen were fatal. In Springfield, someone was shot inside White Oaks Mall and two people were shot at a party.
Springfield-area minister Gary Pierce said programs are needed, but they have to benefit the community.
“And how you do that is you keep track of it,” Pierce told WMAY Monday. “You monitor it. You look at the statistics and see whether or not they’re doing what they said they’re gonna do to help these young people.”
In Chicago, state Rep. La Shawn Ford said taxpayers pay for foolish behavior, are losing property values and see the state’s tourism at risk. He agreed there needs to be oversight of community-based programs.
“We’re not spending taxpayer dollars wisely and we’re not holding those agencies that have been getting millions of dollars to fight crime and violence accountable and we have to restructure the way that we do that,” said Ford, D-Chicago.
Community programs to get kids and young adults off the streets are important, Ford said, but that’s not the only solution. He said bad actors need to be held accountable with a focus on rehabilitation.
“Consequences and holding people accountable for what they do is a must if we’re going to deter crime and improve the safety in our state,” Ford said.
Pierce said another element to the equation is for communities to accept they need the police.
“Especially now with the increase in violence, we’re going to need them more than anything,” Pierce said. “I think the community needs to accept the fact that we need them, and there needs to be communication.”
Ford said he’s requesting the governor’s office arrange a meeting with sheriffs, prosecutors, state police and the national guard to address increased violence in communities across the state.
And with President Joe Biden set to visit the state Wednesday, Ford said to expect a separate news conference with community members pushing for investment in a trade school for Chicago as something that could help address issues of violence.
“I think that if we can get people working in this state, they can have more dignity,” Ford said. “Jobs, I believe, give people dignity and give people more hope to live and I think we’ll see violence go down.