(The Center Square) – A southern Illinois lodge owner is fed up with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

Numerous businesses have been closed since the order was put in place on March 21.

Tab Walker, who owns a fishing lodge near a state-run lake in Newton, said March and April were supposed to be the busiest months for his business.

“What we became the victim of was a governor who just decided to instead of going individual case-by-case situations, he basically said we are going to close all state-run facilities and that way it will be the same for everybody,” Walker said

Walker said the situation in southern Illinois is different than in Chicago and the decision-makers don’t seem to understand that.

Pritzker has hinted at loosening some of the restrictions in the stay-at-home order, but has not offered specifics.

Walker said he hopes it won’t be too late for his business.

“I guess the last thing in the world that I was expecting at a remote location like we are is that the state of Illinois would close our lake and totally shut our business down,” he said.

Staff Reporter

Kevin Bessler reports on statewide issues in Illinois for the Center Square. He has over 30 years of experience in radio news reporting throughout the Midwest.