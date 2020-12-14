(The Center Square) – Some municipalities have put in place their own restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, including mask mandates, creating a patchwork of local rules.
While Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said it’s up to local officials to enforce COVID-19 mitigation, it’s been uneven across the state. The governor's most recent mandate is for all indoor service at bars and restaurants to prohibit indoor service and for capacity limits on retail.
Pritzker has said for weeks that the state can take actions against businesses not following the mitigation of prohibiting indoor service at bars and restaurants, but he’s taken little action. Some jurisdictions aren’t enforcing the rules, while others are.
In Taylorville, Mayor Bruce Barry said it’s a mixed bag in his town.
“Some restaurants are staying closed, some restaurants are opening up,” Barry told WMAY. “We’ll just leave it to the health board and the state’s attorney to fight through this mess.”
Just down the road in Springfield, Sangamon County officials have for weeks issued fines and suspended licenses for businesses allowing indoor service. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder didn’t anticipate allowing indoor service until at least mid-January.
“I think at least go through New Year’s and see how things are and after the first of the year assess things and move in that direction,” Langfelder said.
While five of the state’s eleven regions have a positivity rate under 12 percent, Pritzker has said his Phase 4 Tier 3 mitigations will remain in effect statewide as state officials monitor for a post-Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 cases.
Also in Springfield, the first city to have a mandate, an alderman was cited $50 for not wearing a mask. Just down the road in Jacksonville, Mayor Andy Ezard expected the city council to approve a similar measure, but it isn’t a cash grab, he said.
“We don't want to go out and get ticket-happy and write tickets,” Ezard said. “We will give every individual the opportunity to comply before writing a ticket.”
In the Chicago suburb of Orland Park last week, a trustee proposed a mask mandate to be in line with neighboring communities considering the same. Others decried the issue as too political heading into local elections. Village Trustee Michael Milani said such a measure would divert law enforcement resources unnecessarily.
“Currently restaurants, bars and businesses are responsible for enforcing the restrictions that they feel are best for their business and their customers,” Milani said.
A statewide mask mandate has been in place since May, but that’s only for businesses, not for individuals.