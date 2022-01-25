(The Center Square) – A new study shows how students taking the SAT test compare with students in other states, and how those scores may affect college admission rates.
The report was conducted by Test-Guide and used the average SAT scores, ACT scores, and college admission rates for every U.S. state in the 2020-2021 school year.
Test-Guide analyst Deirdre Kronschnabel explained how Illinois did on the list.
"In terms of Illinois, it did rank 7th to last in lowest SAT scores," Kronschnabel told The Center Square. "It is interesting because while Illinois has such a low average SAT score, their college admission rate is one of the highest."
Illinois ranked 7th in the nation for lowest SAT scores but ranked second behind Wyoming for the best college admission rate.
Kronschnabel discussed possible reasons for Illinois having such a large disparity between the two categories.
"Illinois is one of the states that does require the SAT for graduation," Kronschnabel said. "So if you have a student who is not planning on going to college after school, they more or likely will not prepare for it."
Illinois currently has an average SAT score that is 10.3% below the national average, yet its college admission rate is 20.6% higher than the national average.
Illinois ranks toward the bottom when looking at the other states in the Midwest. Iowa, Indiana, Michigan and Minnesota all had higher test scores than Illinois.
High school students across Illinois and across the country will be taking their SAT tests this spring.