(The Center Square) – Airports across the state are set to share in $94 million thanks to tax and fee increases implemented several years ago.
Lawmakers doubled the state’s gas tax and raised other fees related to driving, along with expanded gambling, in 2019 with revenue going toward a multi-year, $45 billion infrastructure bill.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, stopping at Quad Cities International Airport Announced $94 million is going to airports across the state.
“That includes funding at St. Louis Regional in Alton, Central Illinois Regional, Peoria International, Quincy Regional, Rochelle Municipal and many more,” Pritzker said.
Quad Cities International Airport Executive Director Ben Leischner said they’ll use their $5 million in a variety of ways.
“$2.3 million will go toward expanding and rehabilitating portions of the general aviation ramp areas,” Leischner said. “It will increase capacity but also promote future development.”
A total of $150 million from the program is expected for the state’s airports.