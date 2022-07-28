(The Center Square) – A funeral home employee could face criminal charges after police said she admitted to stabbing an inflatable rat used during a union protest.
Monday morning in Springfield outside of Staab Funeral Home, John Nicks called 911 saying they were protesting the private business for not using union labor and “a lady just came out and stabbed a rat,” confusing the dispatcher.
“What do you mean, like there’s just a rat out there and she came out and stabbed it,” the dispatcher said.
“Yeah,” Nicks said.
“Was it somebody’s pet rat, or was it just a loose rat,” the dispatcher asked.
“No, it was a job action,” Nicks said.
The inflatable rat, known as “Scabby,” is around 15 feet tall. In a separate 911 call, union member Randy Baxter also reported the disturbance.
“It’s the second time she come out, she come out with a knife or something and looked at us and just kind of poked it,” Baxter said. “We’re kind of protesting because there’s non union here and the lady come out of Staabs and poked a hole in one of our rat things, or whatever, and they’re getting kind of nasty. And, we have every right to be here.”
A police report said the inflatable rat is 20 feet tall.
The protester "was not on Staab’s property,” the report said. “He was not obstructing the sidewalk or roadway”
The police report said Lauren Staab admitted to the act.
“She said, she caused the damage because it’s embarrassing and wrong,” Springfield Police officer Michale Mazrim wrote.
Staab was arrested for criminal damage to property. The police report said the estimated damage is $5,000.
The investigation is ongoing into possible charges.
The inflatable rat is used in union protests across the country.