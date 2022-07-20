(The Center Square) – A transit employee in Chicago made more than $300,000 in 2021, making him the highest-paid employee for the system.
Andre Cruz, a signal maintainer for the Chicago Transit Authority, made $302,075, according to transit payroll records. His hourly base pay was $56.55, which would be $117,624 a year for working 40 hours a week.
Seventy of the CTA’s 10,289 employees made more than $200,000 in 2021, with line workers, signal maintainers and ironworkers being the most common.
According to Glassdoor, a website that provides national salary information, the average total pay for a signal maintainer is $64,759.
“Signal maintainers are responsible for installing, maintaining, repairing, and inspecting signals related to subways, trains, and rail systems,” according to Glassdoor.
CTA did not respond to questions about the salaries.