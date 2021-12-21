SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Three southern Illinois residents face charges for poaching deer, bobcat and turkey on private land after an Illinois Conservation Police investigation.
Pinckneyville residents Justin Bauersachs and Greg Cottom and Breese resident Sally Albers face charges, according to Illinois Conservation Police officials.
Illinois Conservation Police police started investigating after a complaint in January about potential poaching in Perry County. Conservation officers from the Southern Zone, District 14, identified Albers as the hunter who harvested the deer mentioned in the complaint.
Albers did not have a hunting license or habitat stamp as required to lawfully take the deer, Illinois Conservation Police officials said.
Illinois Conservation Police also received a photo with additional potential violations. Through initial interviews, police determined Bauersachs assisted Albers with unlawfully taking the deer. Illinois Conservation Police got search warrants in Perry County, and later discovered multiple violations and additional suspects during the investigation.
On Dec. 10, conservation officers arrested Bauersachs for criminal trespass to private property and multiple conservation violations in Jackson and Perry counties. The criminal trespass complaints were ongoing from different landowners in Perry and Jackson counties, according to a news release.
Additionally, Cottom and Albers were each cited for conservation violations as a result of the investigation.