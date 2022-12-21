(The Center Square) – Illinois is set to receive a quarter of a billion dollars from federal tax funds to expand broadband internet around the state.
During a news conference hosted by the White House Tuesday, federal officials announced that Illinois would receive $253 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Illinois U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Hoffman Estates, said the funding will help smaller communities around Illinois get online.
“Shoring up rural Illinois communities means making sure that every single Illinoisan has access to reliable electricity and broadband no matter their zip code,” Duckworth said. “Broadband, we need to look at it like a utility just like we do electricity or water or sewers.”
The White House estimates the funding will be able to provide over 87,000 households and businesses in Illinois with broadband internet.
“Illinois is at the heart of the Midwest and the center of our nation and that means that our investments in broadband infrastructure are crucial to maintaining and enhancing connection across the entire region,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.
In addition to the ARPA funds, Illinois is receiving an additional $6.5 million from the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand internet access and digital equity around the state.
Each state in the country is guaranteed to receive at least $100 million from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
The state of Illinois has made agreements with several internet service providers to offer broadband internet plans to low-income households for $30 a month or less.
The Illinois Office of Broadband and its mapping vendor, Connected Nation, has been using the mapping efforts to provide internet access to hard to reach areas of the state and make best use of all available federal broadband funds.