(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns.
The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.
Pritzker announced the investments during a news conference at AltonWorks, in Alton. Pritzker said that Alton would be one of the 50 towns in Illinois to receive funding.
The infrastructure investment doubles the previous year's investment, Pritzker said.
"I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year's investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies and, in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state's residents," said Pritzker.
The state's $106 million spend will be matched by the federal tax dollars bringing the total to over $200 million in funding.
Pritzker laid out some things that will be happening across the state as part of this next investment in infrastructure.
"This means that Broadway Avenue in Aurora, the Times Theatre in Rockford, Simmons street in Galesburg, the Opera House in Woodstock, and many more are all going to be getting makeovers," Pritzker said.
Last week the state announced another $20 billion of transportation investments for the Rebuild Illinois plan, including 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of the bridge deck.
Funding for the $34.6 billion plan has come from a raise in the motor fuel tax per gallon from 19 cents to 38 cents in 2019, and increases in the special fuels tax on diesel fuel, liquefied natural gas, or propane by 5 cents per gallon.
A complete list of the projects was provided by the governor's office:
Recipients & Location
Project Description
Funding
AltonWorks, Alton
Restoration of historic buildings for the Wedge Innovation Center incubator.
$3,000,000
City of Aledo
Roadway & streetscape improvements, including public plazas.
$3,000,000
City of Anna
Downtown streetscape & water/sewer improvements.
$812,930
City of Arcola
Downtown infrastructure improvements, including sanitary & stormwater sewer.
$1,040,000
City of Aurora
Broadway Ave. corridor street & streetscape improvements.
$3,000,000
City of Calumet City
Burnham Ave. corridor improvements.
$686,000
City of Carbondale
Downtown Arts & Entertainment District improvements.
$2,055,040
City of Carrollton
Courthouse square improvements.
$1,900,000
City of Collinsville
St. Louis Road & Collinsville Road corridor initiative.
$1,828,350
City of Danville
Walnut Street corridor reconstruction.
$3,000,000
City of Edwardsville
Water/sewer & streetscape improvements on Main Street.
$2,869,031
City of Flora
City grants for businesses making repairs/enhancements in commercial corridors.
$1,273,268
City of Galesburg
Simmons Street streetscape improvements/reconstruction
$2,082,494
City of Greenville
New downtown public plaza, including pavilion & visitors center.
$1,900,000
City of Jacksonville
South Main St. reconstruction (continuation of Downtown Turnaround Project).
$2,975,161
City of Joliet
Construction of “City Square” on Chicago St. corridor.
$3,000,000
City of Kewanee
Downtown streetscape improvements.
$2,954,460
City of Litchfield
Rehab of historic downtown building.
$398,552
City of Mattoon
Downtown lighting, parking and accessibility improvements.
$525,000
City of Moline
7th Ave. reconstruction & connector project.
$3,000,000
City of Monmouth
Downtown Square revitalization.
$3,000,000
City of Ottawa
Construction of an outdoor riverfront amphitheater
$3,000,000
City of Peoria Public Works
Wisconsin Ave. corridor project.
$3,000,000
City of Pittsfield
Monroe Street reconstruction/streetscaping.
$2,842,129
City of Quincy
6th Street Corridor reconstruction/ streetscaping
$2,400,000
City of Rochelle
Downtown parking construction & rehab.
$1,151,794
City of Rock Falls
Acquisition and redevelopment of the abandoned Micro Industries property.
$2,200,717
City of Rockford
Madison St. corridor reconstruction and utilities improvements.
$2,087,966
City of Taylorville
Downtown square/business corridor streetscape and infrastructure improvements.
$ 3,000,000
City of Wenona
Downtown streetscape improvements, including sidewalks, lighting and charging stations.
$969,580
City of Woodstock
Woodstock Opera House renovations.
$2,964,553
Deeply Rooted Productions, Chicago
Construction of South Side Center for Black Dance and Creative Communities in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.
$2,999,414
E. G. Woode, L3C, Chicago
Renovating a property to create a food hub/incubator in Englewood.
$1,164,683
GT Partners, LLC, Rockford
Historic theater Times Theatre renovation.
$2,999,996
Historic Champaign Holdings, Champaign
Multi-use redevelopment of historical downtown buildings.
$3,000,000
Long Family Management LLC, DeKalb
Acquisition/rehab of vacant commercial property.
$566,500
Prairie Food Co-op, Lombard
Construction of community grocery store in downtown Lombard.
$807,835
Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Rock Island
Downtown Rock Island Revitalization (multi-faceted)
$3,000,000
Re:PurposeDevelopment LLC, Centralia
Winery Block Downtown renovation for mixed-used.
$ 1,000,000
Village of Bourbonnais
Bourbonnais Community Campus and Village Green improvements.
$3,000,000
Village of Bradley
Route 50 corridor improvements.
$ 3,000,000
Village of Davis Junction
Commercial development and infrastructure improvements.
$ 3,000,000
Village of Fairmont City
Cookson St. corridor roadway, streetscape & drainage improvements.
$1,270,696
Village of Lansing
Business district sidewalk replacement.
$875,000
Village of Maywood
5th Avenue and Lake Street Business Corridor enhancements.
$2,252,000
Village of Niles
Improvements at civic center, including plaza development.
$1,800,000
Village of North Utica
Redevelopment of vacant lot, including utilities & commercial space for small businesses.
$ 1,249,969
Village of Peotone
Downtown Street reconstruction and streetscape.
$2,458,071
Village of Rantoul
Downtown Master Plan implementation and overall Downtown revitalization including infrastructure improvements.
$3,000,000
Village of Richton Park
Redevelopment of Town Center properties.