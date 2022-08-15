Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Rebuild Illinois spending

Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Springfield Friday, Aug. 12, in Springfield, Illinois 

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns.

The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases, including a doubling of the state's gas tax in 2019.

Pritzker announced the investments during a news conference at AltonWorks, in Alton. Pritzker said that Alton would be one of the 50 towns in Illinois to receive funding.

The infrastructure investment doubles the previous year's investment, Pritzker said.

"I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year's investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies and, in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state's residents," said Pritzker.

The state's $106 million spend will be matched by the federal tax dollars bringing the total to over $200 million in funding.

Pritzker laid out some things that will be happening across the state as part of this next investment in infrastructure.

"This means that Broadway Avenue in Aurora, the Times Theatre in Rockford, Simmons street in Galesburg, the Opera House in Woodstock, and many more are all going to be getting makeovers," Pritzker said.

Last week the state announced another $20 billion of transportation investments for the Rebuild Illinois plan, including 2,500 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of the bridge deck.

Funding for the $34.6 billion plan has come from a raise in the motor fuel tax per gallon from 19 cents to 38 cents in 2019, and increases in the special fuels tax on diesel fuel, liquefied natural gas, or propane by 5 cents per gallon.

A complete list of the projects was provided by the governor's office:

Recipients & Location

Project Description

Funding

AltonWorks, Alton

Restoration of historic buildings for the Wedge Innovation Center incubator.

$3,000,000

City of Aledo

Roadway & streetscape improvements, including public plazas.

$3,000,000

City of Anna

Downtown streetscape & water/sewer improvements.

$812,930

City of Arcola

Downtown infrastructure improvements, including sanitary & stormwater sewer.

 $1,040,000

City of Aurora

Broadway Ave. corridor street & streetscape improvements.

$3,000,000

City of Calumet City

Burnham Ave. corridor improvements.

$686,000

City of Carbondale

Downtown Arts & Entertainment District improvements.

$2,055,040

City of Carrollton

Courthouse square improvements.

$1,900,000

City of Collinsville

St. Louis Road & Collinsville Road corridor initiative.

$1,828,350

City of Danville

Walnut Street corridor reconstruction.

$3,000,000

City of Edwardsville

Water/sewer & streetscape improvements on Main Street.

$2,869,031

City of Flora

City grants for businesses making repairs/enhancements in commercial corridors.

 $1,273,268

City of Galesburg

Simmons Street streetscape improvements/reconstruction

$2,082,494

City of Greenville

New downtown public plaza, including pavilion & visitors center.

$1,900,000

City of Jacksonville

South Main St. reconstruction (continuation of Downtown Turnaround Project).

$2,975,161

City of Joliet

Construction of “City Square” on Chicago St. corridor.

$3,000,000

City of Kewanee

Downtown streetscape improvements.

$2,954,460

City of Litchfield

Rehab of historic downtown building.

 $398,552

City of Mattoon

Downtown lighting, parking and accessibility improvements.

$525,000

City of Moline

7th Ave. reconstruction & connector project.

$3,000,000

City of Monmouth

Downtown Square revitalization.

$3,000,000

City of Ottawa

Construction of an outdoor riverfront amphitheater

$3,000,000

City of Peoria Public Works

Wisconsin Ave. corridor project.

$3,000,000

City of Pittsfield

Monroe Street reconstruction/streetscaping.

 $2,842,129

City of Quincy

6th Street Corridor reconstruction/ streetscaping

$2,400,000

City of Rochelle

Downtown parking construction & rehab.

$1,151,794

City of Rock Falls

Acquisition and redevelopment of the abandoned Micro Industries property.

$2,200,717

City of Rockford

Madison St. corridor reconstruction and utilities improvements.

 $2,087,966

City of Taylorville

Downtown square/business corridor streetscape and infrastructure improvements.

$ 3,000,000

City of Wenona

Downtown streetscape improvements, including sidewalks, lighting and charging stations. 

 $969,580

City of Woodstock

Woodstock Opera House renovations.

$2,964,553

Deeply Rooted Productions, Chicago

Construction of South Side Center for Black Dance and Creative Communities in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

$2,999,414

E. G. Woode, L3C, Chicago

Renovating a property to create a food hub/incubator in Englewood.

$1,164,683

GT Partners, LLC, Rockford

Historic theater Times Theatre renovation.

$2,999,996

Historic Champaign Holdings, Champaign

Multi-use redevelopment of historical downtown buildings.

$3,000,000

Long Family Management LLC, DeKalb

Acquisition/rehab of vacant commercial property.

$566,500

Prairie Food Co-op, Lombard

Construction of community grocery store in downtown Lombard.

$807,835

Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Rock Island

Downtown Rock Island Revitalization (multi-faceted)

$3,000,000

Re:PurposeDevelopment LLC, Centralia

Winery Block Downtown renovation for mixed-used. 

 $ 1,000,000

Village of Bourbonnais

Bourbonnais Community Campus and Village Green improvements.

$3,000,000

Village of Bradley

Route 50 corridor improvements.

$ 3,000,000

Village of Davis Junction

Commercial development and infrastructure improvements.

$ 3,000,000

Village of Fairmont City

Cookson St. corridor roadway, streetscape & drainage improvements.

 $1,270,696

Village of Lansing

Business district sidewalk replacement.

$875,000

Village of Maywood

5th Avenue and Lake Street Business Corridor enhancements.

$2,252,000

Village of Niles

Improvements at civic center, including plaza development.

$1,800,000

Village of North Utica

Redevelopment of vacant lot, including utilities & commercial space for small businesses.

 $ 1,249,969

Village of Peotone

Downtown Street reconstruction and streetscape.

$2,458,071

Village of Rantoul

Downtown Master Plan implementation and overall Downtown revitalization including infrastructure improvements.

 $3,000,000

Village of Richton Park

Redevelopment of Town Center properties.

