(The Center Square) – Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) recently launched a new outdoor recreation platform, called Explore More Illinois, where outdoor enthusiasts can access licensing, permitting, interactive maps and more.
IDNR’s aim in developing ExploreMoreIL.com and Camp.ExploreMoreIL.com was to create a streamlined, user-friendly and modern interface for Illinoisans who want to get outside through camping, hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobiling.
IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said one new feature is that each customer will have a personal dashboard. Among other things, it will keep track of customers’ licenses and provide data on license usage.
“We’re looking forward to the hassle-free features like the auto-renewal for fishing licenses so that you don’t have to worry about remembering to get that license the next year, it’s just automatic,” Callahan said.
User experience involving eligible products based on customers’ profile data will be similar to other sites, Callahan said. She points out they are providing an online experience to which people are accustomed.
“When we go online, they know who we are and they know our profiles, and so it identifies you and helps you navigate and even offers you some additional services that maybe you hadn’t even anticipated," Callahan said.
The seamless transition from the old site isn’t going as smoothly as hoped, however.
“That’s the case with us learning how to use this new platform on our end, and also for the user: learning how to use it on that end,” she said. “So we both have work to do here.”
They are still working the kinks out, Callahan said, but they are on top of it.
“We do work closely with the vendor to ensure that the issues are identified, addressed, and resolved as quickly as possible,” she said.
The site is up and running now. Callahan said their aim is to have the platform be a convenient experience.
“We’re looking forward to making it a site that people say, ‘Oh yeah, you know what this took me no time at all!’” she said. “We’re not there yet, but we’re looking forward to that moment.”
If anyone experiences issues using the platform, Callahan said they can let IDNR know by calling either their Call Center for Technical Support at 866-716-6550 or IDNR's main line at 217-782-6302, and choosing option 8 for reception.