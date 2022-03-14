(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked 20th best in the nation in terms week-over-week unemployment claims, and came in at No. 8 on the list of states that have recovered most since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s according to personal finance website WalletHub’s updated rankings, “States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest."
“Washington's unemployment claims have experienced the 20th fastest recovery in the past week and the eighth quickest recovery since the start of the pandemic,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez reiterated regarding the report, which was released on Thursday.
She went on to note, “Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the number of unemployment insurance initial claims is higher by less than 19%. Compared to the week of March 4, 2019, the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in Washington has decreased by over 25%, which is good news for the state's labor market.”
To identify which states’ workforces are recovering the fastest, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several benchmark weeks.
The Evergreen State didn’t fare quite as well as its Pacific Northwest neighbors on the week-over-week unemployment claims. Oregon and Idaho ranked No. 17 and No. 14, respectively. Washington state did better than either state when it comes to most recovered states since the start of the pandemic. On that basis, Oregon came in at No. 17, while Idaho came in at No. 22.
The report said there were 227,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, as compared to the more than 6.1 million during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top 10 states in terms of new week-over-week unemployment claims are:
1. Pennsylvania
2. Maryland
3. Arkansas
4. Alabama
5. West Virginia
6. Florida
7. Iowa
8. Illinois
9. Georgia
10. Oklahoma
The bottom 10 states, or state designates, in terms of new week-over-week unemployment claims are:
51. District of Columbia
50. Kentucky
49. Kansas
48. New York
47. Utah
46. Ohio
45. Michigan
44. New Jersey
43. Hawaii
42. California