(The Center Square) – A four-bill package introduced this week by Democrats in Washington state looks to tax gasoline and diesel fuel that is shipped from refineries in the Puget Sound area to Alaska, Idaho and Oregon.
Called “Move Ahead Washington,” the legislation would raise $16 billion over 16 years. The money would go toward a variety of transportation issues, including highway repair and construction, bridge replacements and new hydro-electric ferries.
The tax on fuel exports would be 6 cents per gallon and would raise $2 billion. Neither Idaho nor Oregon have any fuel refineries and Alaska, despite being rich in oil production, has just one.
Most of the money would come from gas and diesel transported to Oregon. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that 90% of fuel used there comes from Washington.
Oregon state Sen. Lee Beyer, who chairs the Joint Transportation Committee there, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that he has questions about the constitutionality of such a law and that if passes, his state “will look at ways to retaliate.”
Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett, who chairs Washington’s Senate Transportation Committee, said precedent exists for adopting the law.
“Florida, Texas and Tennessee have taxes that they apply to exported fuel from their instate refineries,” he said during a virtual press conference. “Washington will not be the first to consider this as a revenue tool.”
The legislation could impact other states as well. It would levy the tax on fuel shipped to any other state with a lower gas tax than Washington’s 49.4 cents per gallon. Drivers in Oregon pay 38 cents per gallon, while Idaho is at 33 cents and Alaska is just shy of 9 cents per gallon.
Rep. Jake Fey, D-Tacoma, who chairs the House Transportation Committee, called the plan accessible and sustainable in a blog post.
“We’ve worked hard over the last two years to listen to communities all across Washington, and they told us that their top priorities included preserving our infrastructure, finishing projects we’ve started, taking action against climate change, expanding multimodal options and addressing the harm of past transportation policies,” he said. “I’m proud that this package reflects all those things to invest in every Washington community.”