(The Center Square) – While Idaho Gov. Brad Little was touring the southern border with other Republican governors, his Republican lieutenant governor and potential primary opponent, Janice McGeachin, issued an executive order banning vaccine passports.
“Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little's Executive Order on ‘vaccine passports’ to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing. I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty!” McGeachin wrote Tuesday on Twitter.
Little responded with an all-out political assault on McGeachin’s authority. The first volley, also published on Twitter, read, “I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return.”
That was attached to a longer statement which read, in part, “I am in Texas performing my duties as the duly elected governor of Idaho, and I have not authorized the Lt. Governor to act on my behalf.
“Before I even left the state, the Lt. Governor unabashedly requested information from the Adjutant General to deploy our National Guard to the border, the same place I am visiting today to work with my fellow Republican governors on solutions to the crisis. Attempting to deploy our National Guard for political grandstanding is an affront to the Idaho constitution and insults the men and women who have dedicated their life to serving our state and country,”
The governor also had allies in this fight, which newsmakers and commentators noted was the second time McGeachin issued an executive order while Little was out of state.
When Little was in Nashville at another meeting of Republican governors in May, McGeachin prohibited local governments from issuing mask mandates. That order reversed the next day.
Idaho Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson tweeted, “It is unfortunate that while our Governor is working to find real solutions to the crisis at our border, he must also deal with these distractions from his Lt. Governor.”
Long-serving Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, also a Republican, wrote a 16-page letter to Little’s general counsel, saying “although this is a close question, the Governor’s interpretation” of the Idaho constitution “is reasonable.”
The attorney general was referring to article IV of the Idaho constitution, which states in the governor’s “absence from the state, or inability to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the powers, duties and emoluments of the office for the residue of the term, or until the disability shall cease, shall devolve upon the lieutenant governor.”
McGeachin interpretation is that “absence from the state” means the governor is not planted on Idaho soil. She quoted an op-ed from the website True Idaho News saying, "The Lt. Governor does not need Little’s authorization to act as Governor in his absence, she has full authority to do so under the state’s Constitution."
Little’s interpretation of that clause, as summarized by the Idaho attorney general, is one of “effective absence.” In this interpretation, given the reach of technology and the like, there’s nothing stopping the governor from temporarily discharging his duties while physically absent from the state.
The point is arguable, as Wasden conceded while supporting Little’s interpretation, but that did not stop Little from issuing a blistering executive order to counter McGeachin.
Little charged that on “October 5, 2021, before I departed for Texas the Lieutenant Governor sought information on steps to deploy the National Guard to the border and expressed her intention to do so.”
Little called McGeachin’s issuing of an executive order “without legal authority” and “redundant and unwarranted,” given his previous efforts to curb vaccine passports.
Little added it was “necessary” to repeal McGeachin’s executive order “in its entirety to reverse the misuse of executive authority, preserve the rule of law, protect Idahoans, and eliminate any confusion created by the Lieutenant Governor 's unlawful action.”
The Idaho governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment by The Center Square about what it will do about future efforts by McGeachin when Little ventures out of state.
The Idaho lieutenant governor publicly has defended some of her actions this week.
“I did not deploy or call for the deployment of the National Guard," McGeachin wrote on Twitter. "I inquired as to the process for deployment, should such a step be necessary. The Acting Governor should know this, but Brad continues to shut me out of the process.”
McGeachin insisted this was not a new initiative on her part.
“I have been actively inquiring about immigration and border security since early July. I have repeatedly reached out to the governor's office and the Adjutant General in an effort to find meaningful solutions to the ongoing border crisis. I'm not done either!” McGeachin said.