(The Center Square) – Tourist spending was up nearly 230% in Hawaii in February when compared with February 2021, according to a news release from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).
"Visitors spent $1.3 billion in February which was 10% more per person, per day than in 2019, even though statewide we saw less visitor arrivals," DBEDT Director Mike McCartney said. "We expect Hawaii to continue with this forward momentum, especially into spring then into summer, because of the arrival of Japanese visitors and other international markets."
Visitor spending in February 2021 was $3.97 million. Visitors were spending at record levels before the pandemic hit in March 2020, according to the DBEDT. Visitors spent $1.46 billion in February 2020, according to the news release.
During the first two months of 2022, tourists spent $2.17 billion. The spending totals for the same period in 2021 were $795 million and $3.19 billion in 2020.
Tourism is vital to the state's economy, officials with the Department of Budget and Finance said in a brief in December.
"The state’s economic recovery is reliant upon the continued growth of the tourism and construction industries, which are major components in the state’s economy," department officials said in the brief.
More than 630,000 people visited Hawaii in February, with the majority of them coming by airplane and 6,956 coming by a cruise ship, according to the DBEDT.
The average daily visitor count was 311,146 in February. The count was only 90,776 during the same period of 2021 and 248,091 in 2020, according to the DBEDT.
The state's Safe Travels program ended March 25, and the state will need to prepare for a different mix of visitors, which will put new demands on businesses, McCartney said. The Safe Travels program required visitors to present proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test before entering the state.
"There will be demand by local businesses, from restaurants, transportation, retail, activities and lodging, to attract and retain a quality workforce for Hawaii which will bring more certainty to the economy," McCartney said. "There is now an opportunity for Hawaii's small businesses to attract and retain quality workers and employees."
Hawaiians have "learned to live" with COVID-19 but "it's not over yet," McCartney said.
"There is still a need to continue to be vigilant and remember that public health is the key for a healthy economy" he said. "Even though the formal Safe Travels program has ended we hope that everyone takes responsibility to keep Hawaii safe."