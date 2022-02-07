(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Monday he has attached $100 million to a congressional spending bill to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
The Hawaii Department of Health ordered the U.S. Navy to defuel the storage tanks after a fuel leak last November affected thousands of residents. The tanks consist of "20 steel-lined underground storage tanks encased in concrete" that can hold up to 250 million gallons of fuel, according to the Navy.
Naval officials said last week they would appeal the decision.
The cost of defueling would "depend on the Department of Defense plans for the fuel should the decision be made to defuel," Rear Adm. Charlie Brown, chief of information for the Navy said in an email to The Center Square.
The U.S. Navy is projected to spend $347 million in clean-up and restoration of the fuel leak at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility that contaminated a nearby water supply. The estimated costs include temporary lodging, meals and expenses to affected families, businesses and other affected entities, Brown said.
"As these initiatives continue, the Department anticipates that projected costs will increase, but unknown factors preclude more accurate estimation at this time," Brown said.
Schatz said in a news release he is continuing to work the the Biden administration and the Senate Appropriations Committee to find additional funding.
“This bill funds defueling, and it establishes Congress’s position on Red Hill: the [Department of Defense] must defuel and follow the state’s order immediately,” Schatz said. “We still have more work to do, but we are making good progress to protect our water and get this right.”
Health officials are not backing down in their fight, either.
“This appeal demonstrates that the Navy is unwilling to do what’s right to protect the people of Hawaii and its own service members," Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho said in a statement after learning of the Navy's appeal. "Despite the Navy claiming time and again that it would comply with the DOH emergency order, its actions consistently prove otherwise. We look forward to taking our fight to court to protect Hawaii residents and our environment.”
Lawmakers are considering bills related to underground storage tanks with the House Health, Human Services and Homelessness Committee and the Energy and Environmental Protection Committee scheduled to hold hearings Tuesday on two of them.
House Bill 2514 would ban underground storage tanks that hold more than 100,000 gallons. House Bill 2274 prohibits underground fuel storage tanks within a half-mile of an aquifer.
The Senate Health Committee and the Agriculture and Environment Committee recommended approval of a similar bill last week but said in their committee report it "does not target the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, but rather is intended to apply to any underground storage tank that threatens to leak fuel into the State's aquifer system of freshwater supply."