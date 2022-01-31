(The Center Square) – Hawaii ranked last in a new WalletHub report that lists states by how well their unemployment rates were bouncing back since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hawaii’s unemployment rate was 5.7% at the end of 2021, according to the WalletHub report. The rate was 10.3% to end 2020 and 2.5% to end 2019, according to the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
The state is experiencing in an increase in job openings. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Hawaii had the second-highest number of job openings in November 2021.
Analysts differ on how states can improve the economy and increase job growth.
Prakash Dheeriya, a professor of finance at California State University, believes tax breaks would help.
“State and local authorities can postpone the collection of fees and taxes for a year,” Dheeriya said. “This will reduce the burden to small businesses on their operating cash flow. Other measures can include borrowing from capital markets at low-interest rates to finance the operations of governments. Money raised in this manner can fill in the gap from the postponement of the collection of revenues.”
Stephanie Luce, a professor at City University of New York, said tax increases would help, however.
“Most immediately, states must do what governments have done in other periods of crisis, like wartime. We must raise taxes on millionaires and corporations,” Luce said. “There are a host of options depending on the state. For example, New York can pass a stock transfer tax and a luxury apartment tax.”
Job applicants with skills in e-commerce, computer engineering, cybersecurity and social media will fare better than other applicants.
“Computer and digital skills will be important as we weave more of our economic and social lives into the cloud,” said labor economist Peter Philips, of the University of Utah. “Imagination will be an important skill as we will need people to re-imagine our lives and our work and social interactions in ways that are both safe and inter-personally rewarding. Innovators in a range of areas including work processes and new products will help fill in the empty spaces as we reassemble our Humpty-Dumpty economy with some of the pieces missing or broken beyond repair.”
States whose unemployment rates were rebounding the fastest were Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, Montana and Georgia, according to the report. Lagging at the bottom with Hawaii were New York, California, New Jersey and Nevada.