(The Center Square) – A Kaiser Permanente employee from Kalihi, Hawaii, filed a federal complaint with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) claiming union officials ignored two resignation requests and continued to unlawfully charge her for union political activity.
Nina Chiu is being represented by the Washington, D.C.-based National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation (NRWLDF). Chiu’s complaint against UNITE HERE Local 5 union argues the union is violating a Supreme Court ruling in a 1988 case won by the NRLDF. In Communication Workers of America v. Beck, the court ruled that employees cannot pay for union officials' activities unrelated to the union’s bargaining functions.
Because Hawaii is not a right-to-work state, employees can be required to pay some money to a union as a condition of employment. But since Beck, union officials are required to follow the Beck decision if they compel employees to make union payments under threat of termination.
Beck prohibits union officials from forcing employees who object to union membership to pay dues for any union activities not directly related to the union’s bargaining functions, such as political expenditures. The NLRB has already ruled that under Beck, nonmembers must be provided with an independent audit of the union’s breakdown of expenses.
The complaint states that Chiu “sent two letters to the union within the last six months asserting” her rights under Beck to which she still “has not received a financial breakdown and is still being charged the equivalent of full dues.”
“Once again, UNITE HERE union bullies have been caught forcing dissenting employees into subsidizing the union’s agenda in clear violation of the rights of rank-and-file workers,” Foundation President Mark Mix said. “The willingness of union bosses to violate longstanding law just to line their own pockets demonstrates, once again, why Aloha State workers need the protection of a Right to Work law, which would make union membership and financial support strictly voluntary.”
The NRWLDF has previously assisted workers whose Beck rights have been violated by UNITE HERE officials. In October, foundation attorneys won a settlement in a complaint filed against UNITE HERE by Lewis & Clark College food service employees in Portland, Oregon. Workers filed a complaint against union officials alleging they did not give them a good faith estimate of the amount of money their dues payments would have been reduced by if they had abstained from becoming members. The foundation-won settlement enabled the employees the opportunity to resign their memberships retroactively, and receive refunds for dues they paid in excess of the nonmember rate.