(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims for Hawaiians decreased slightly last week, data from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) shows.
Hawaii had 202 fewer unemployment claims during the week ending April 9 than in the previous week, according to the DOL's weekly report, The data shows 1,402 Hawaiians filed for unemployment that week, compared with the 1,604 people who filed claims the previous week.
For insured unemployment, which runs one week behind, 6,498 people received unemployment benefits, down 552 from the 7,050 people who received benefits the week before, according to the DOL.
Those numbers represented an improvement from the same week a year ago, when an additional 2,983 people filed for unemployment benefits during the week ending April 2. It’s also an improvement for insured unemployment from a year ago, when an additional 9,781 Hawaiians were receiving unemployment benefits during the week ending March 26, according to the DOL.
Hawaii had one extended benefits continued claim during the week ending March 26.
Nationally, 185,000 people filed unemployment claims during the week ending April 9, according to the advance figure for seasonally adjusted claims in the department’s weekly report. It represented an increase of 18,000 people from the previous week’s revised level of 167,000.
The department set the four-week moving average at 172,250, which was an increase of 2,000 from the previous week’s revised average of 170,250.
During the week ending April 2, the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1%, the same as the previous week, according to the DOL. Across the nation, 1,475,000 people received unemployment benefits during that week, with a four-week moving average of 1,511,500, a decrease of 29,750 from the week before, the department said.