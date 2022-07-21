(The Center Square) - Hawaii’s unemployment rate rose slightly in June, according to data from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3% in June, up from May’s revised 4.1% unemployment rate, DBEDT said. The seasonally adjusted rate reflects fluctuations in hiring and layoff patterns usually observed in certain seasons, including summer vacation. There were 28,900 unemployed Hawaiians in June and a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 677,250.
The numbers reflect a higher unemployment rate than the national average which remained steady at 3.6% from May to June, according to DBEDT.
Though the unemployment rate rose, total non-agricultural jobs increased by 1,900 in June, DBEDT reported. Over 300 jobs were added in the Information sector and more than 300 were added in Financial Activities jobs. Leisure and Hospitality also increased by over 300 jobs. Trade, Transportation and Utilities saw over 200 jobs added from May to June, as did Professional and Business Services, according to DBEDT. Government employment in the state also rose by 300 jobs.
Job sectors that remained unchanged over the month were Construction and Manufacturing, DBEDT reported.
The data shows an improvement over the last year, but employment still lags 7.6% behind pre-pandemic levels.
Since last June, nonfarm jobs increased by 2.8% for a total of 16,700 jobs. But compared to March 2020, which DBEDT said is the last month prior to pandemic effects, nonfarm jobs are down by 50,000.