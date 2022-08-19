(The Center Square) - Hawaii's unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in June to 4.1% in July, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.
The state also gained 7,600 more jobs in July when compared to June. The biggest increase was in the leisure and hospitality industry, which increased by 2,100 jobs. Most of those jobs were in the food services and drinking establishments sector, according to the DBEDT.
Education and health services gained 1,800 jobs. Other industries with significant gains were professional and business services with 800 more jobs and trade, transportation and utilities with 700 more jobs.
The only industries that lost jobs in July were manufacturing, information and construction.
Hawaii ranks fifth among states with the most improved unemployment rate since July 2020, according to a report released Friday by WalletHub.
The unemployment rate in July 2020 was 13.1%, a 74.7% difference from this year's rate. The state's main economy is tourism and pandemic-related shutdowns kept tourists at home in 2020. The state lost 105,000 jobs from July 2019 to July 2020, according to the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
Hawaii's July unemployment rate is still higher than the national rate of 3.5%, which is slightly lower than July's rate of 3.6%.