(The Center Square) - November's election for Hawaii's top job pits to former lieutenant governors against each other.
Current Lt. Gov. Josh Green ran away with the Democratic nomination in the primary, taking 61% of the vote, according to the latest updated results from the Hawaii Department of Elections. His nearest competition was former first lady Vicky Cayetano, who took 20% of the vote. U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele received 14.4% of the votes.
Illegal vacation rentals are one of Green's targets, according to his campaign website. He plans to shut down 10,000 of them and in turn build 10,000 affordable housing units.
Duke Aiona, who served a lieutenant governor from 2002-2010, won the Republican nomination. He lists his top goals as "trust, respect and balance" on his campaign website.
The gubernatorial ballot also includes independent candidates Keleionalani Taylor and Caleb Nazara.
Gov. David Ige was term limited and could not seek reelection.
Jill Tokuda won the Democratic nomination to succeed Kahele for his U.S. House seat, defeating five challengers. She served in the Hawaii Senate from 2006 to 2018. She will face Republican Joseph Akana, a political newcomer, and Libertarian Michelle Rose Tippens in the November election.
Rep. Ed Case will face Conrad Kress, a retired U.S. Navy Seal and independent Joseph Gilmore in November.
In other races, state Rep. Sylvia Luke won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor and Seaula Tupai Jr. won the Republican nomination. Charles Keoho will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as an independent.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz defeated Steve Tataii to win the Democratic nomination for the seat he has held since his 2012 appointment.
Schatz will face Republican Bob McDermott, a member of the Hawaii House of Representatives in November. Other candidates vying for the post are Libertarian Feena Bonoan, Dan Decker of the Aloha Aina Party and Green Party candidate Emma Pohlman.