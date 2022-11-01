(The Center Square) - With election day just under a week away, Hawaiians are slated to select a new governor this year as incumbent Governor David Ige’s term limit comes to an end.
And with polls and historic election results pointing to a “solid democratic” win for the state’s gubernatorial election, Democratic nominee Josh Green is in current favor of beating out Republican Candidate Duke Aiona for the position.
Green, who currently serves as the state’s lieutenant governor under Ige, is focusing on creating affordable housing for Hawaiians if elected, according to his campaign website. To combat current issues the state faces with housing, Green promises to build more than 10,000 new affordable housing units in Hawaii over the next four years.
Aiona, is proposing the Hawaii Homeownership Solution. The plan "is about binding affordable housing with local wages, changing the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiary lease to finally unlock the value of the land for our Hawaiian families, creating and empowering a chief officer of affordable housing, better home buying programs, and building with developers who agree to put people over profits," Aiona said on his campaign website.
Hawaiians will also vote for one U.S. Senate seat and two U.S. House of Representatives seats.
Voters will choose among incumbent Democrat Brian E. Schatz, Republican Bob McDermott, Libertarian Feena Bonoan, Aloha Aiha Party candidate Danny Decker, and Green Party candidate Emma Pohlman, for the U.S. House seat.
Hawaiians will decide between Democrat Ed Case and Republican Conrad Kress in U.S House District 1 and among Democrat Jill Tokuda, Republican Joseph Akana and Libertarian Michelle Rose Tippens in U. S House District 2.
Hawaii is one of only a few states in the nation to vote nearly entirely by mail, according to the state’s office of elections. Prior to voting, Hawaiians must register to vote to receive a ballot, which are then mailed to each registered voter. Hawaiians can then mail in their vote or drop off their elections at a ballot drop box or by visiting a voter service center within their county.
With elections close, the office of elections is urging Hawaiians to drop off their votes rather than mail them or to vote in-person at a voter service center. Voter service centers are open 10 days through Election for in-person voting, ballot drop off, same day registration and accessible voting.
Ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, or Nov. 8.