(The Center Square) – The mayors of Hawaii's four counties have announced the expiration of their COVID-19 emergency orders, but statewide indoor mask mandates are still in effect.
Hawaii is the last U.S. state with an indoor mask mandate. Gov. David Ige said he plans to keep the mask mandate until at least March 25, when the current state of emergency expires, according to KHON.
Honolulu city and county will end their emergency orders, including the Safe Access Oahu program at 11:59 p.m. March 5. The program required employees of local businesses to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test each week to keep the business open. Customers were required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours to enter the businesses. The program exempted children less than 12 years old.
"Ending our emergency order and the Safe Access Oahu program does not mean we are putting an end to acting safely as it relates to COVID. It means we are focusing our efforts on economic recovery and the return of much-needed community activities," Mayor Rick Blangiardi of Honolulu city and county said.
Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami announced Monday emergency orders would end Tuesday.
"While COVID-19 still exists, we have the knowledge and tools we need to keep ourselves, our families, and our community healthy and safe," Kawakami said in a statement.
Maui and Hawaii counties also have announced their state of emergencies are ending.
Ige said in his March newsletter the challenge is how to "learn to live with COVID." That includes possibly rescinding requirements of the state's Safe Travels program that requires visitors to Hawaii be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.
"We know masking is effective, but even if we don’t extend a requirement by emergency proclamation, our residents have a high degree of compliance and will do what they can to keep our community safe," Ige said. "We do anticipate eventually closing the Safe Travels program, but the timeline is still being discussed. No other state is requiring vaccinations or boosters for travel."
A bill that would give lawmakers the power to overturn emergency orders by a two-thirds vote is making its way through the Legislature. Several organizations, including the Grassroots Institute of Hawaii and the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers, have submitted written testimony backing the bill.
"It is contrary to our democracy for any one individual to have unilateral authority to suspend laws indefinitely without a mechanism for public input and review," the Hawaii Government Employees Association said in written testimony to the Legislature.
The bill was given a favorable recommendation by the House Judiciary and Hawaiian Affairs Committee last week.