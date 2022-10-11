(The Center Square) - Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday barring health care providers from sharing abortion records with states that want to penalize women who had the procedure in Hawaii.
Hawaii was the first state to legalize abortion in 1970. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973 and allowed abortions to be provided in all 50 states. That decision was struck down by the same court in June.
“Reproductive rights are protected by state law and the state constitution," Ige said. "We will not cooperate with any other state that tries to prosecute women who receive abortions in Hawaii. And we will not cooperate with any other state that tries to sanction medical professionals who provide abortions in Hawaii."
Dr. Reni Soon said in Ige's news conference that abortion is health care.
"Major medical and public health organizations have stated this because it’s been shown time and again, that when access to abortion is denied, people and communities are harmed,” said Dr. Soon. “Those of us who are in Hawaii's communities every day providing compassionate and evidence-based abortion and abortion-related care thank Governor Ige and his administration for supporting us and standing with us.”
Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island have passed similar laws.