(The Center Square) - Eighteen health care providers in Hawaii are set to receive $1.2 million in funding for costs related to the coronavirus pandemic from a federal relief fund.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, touted the new relief funding for health care providers in a press release.
“This new federal funding will make sure our health care providers have the resources they need to cover costs related to the pandemic and support health care workers, so that kids and families across Hawaii can continue to get high-quality care,” Schatz said.
Funding for the health care providers will come from the Provider Relief Fund under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The $178 billion fund was created through the various federal COVID relief packages, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act from March 2020 and a similar relief bill from December 2020, according to the news release.
“The funding supports smaller health care providers, with a specific focus on those serving Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, and Medicare beneficiaries,” Schatz’s office said in a statement.
The new funding comes as the over two year long pandemic appears to be waning with cases declining to near record lows both in Hawaii and nationwide since the last spike in January.
Hawaii was the last state to end it mask mandates. The state's Safe Travels program, which required visitors to present proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test before entering the state, ended March 25.