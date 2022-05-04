(The Center Square) - A bill that would incrementally increase Hawaii's minimum wage to $18 an hour is awaiting Gov. David Ige's signature.
The bill would increase the minimum wage from $10.10 an hour to $12 an hour on Oct. 1. It would increase to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2024; $16 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026 and $18 an hour on Jan. 1, 2028.
The House and Senate passed the bill on Tuesday. It was opposed by some groups, including the Hawaii Restaurant Association.
"The restaurant industry has to be one of the hardest hit by the Covid pandemic since April 2020 and we have yet to recover.," the association said in written testimony to the Senate Ways and Means Committee last month. "Consumer apprehension on eating out will take time to recover. We feel that it will take us until the later part of 2022 for our economy to stabilize, provided that we do not face another Covid variant. Inflation is also running at an all time high of close to 7% and not slowing any time soon."
The bill also includes a provision that would make the earned income tax credit permanent and refundable.