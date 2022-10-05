(The Center Square) - Hawaii gas prices have dropped in the past month but remain among the highest in the nation, according to AAA.
The cost for a regular unleaded gallon of gas was $5.22 on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday's price, according to AAA. The same gallon of gas cost $5.28 a month ago.
Hawaii has the sixth highest gas prices in the country behind California, Nevada, Oregon, Alaska and Washington, according to AAA.
Gas prices vary widely from county to county. The highest price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is $5.56 in Lihue, the county seat of Kauai County. The lowest price is in Hilo, also referred to as the Big Island, where a regular unleaded gallon of gas costs $5.07.
The highest average gas price recorded in the Aloha State was $5.62 on July 9. Diesel prices also reached a record high over the summer. The cost for a gallon of diesel was $6.17 on June 25, according to AAA.
Last year the price for a regular unleaded gallon of gas in Hawaii was $4.10. Diesel was $4.40 a gallon.
National gas prices increased from $3.77 to $3.83 this week because of Hurricane Ian, according to AAA.
Gas prices remain the highest on the West Coast.
"The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas." said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson said in a news release. "At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies."
Gas prices declined over the summer after President Joe Biden released a million gallons a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in April.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will begin reducing oil production by two million barrels a day beginning in November. The decision could lead to a price increase of 15 to 30 cents per gallon, Patrick De Haan, a petroleum expert with Gasbuddy, said in a Twitter post.