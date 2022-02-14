(The Center Square) – Hawaii U.S. Reps. Kaialiʻi Kahele and Ed Case have introduced a bill in Congress that would force the U.S. Navy to permanently drain the fuel tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
Kahele and Case, both Democrats, said in a joint news release the Red Hill Watershed and Aquifer Initiative (WAI) Act would require the tanks to be closed by the end of the year.
Fuel from the tanks leaked into the nearby water supply last November, forcing residents to leave their homes. The bill includes an allocation that would require the Navy to open water treatment and testing facilities. Money also is in the legislation to reimburse the Hawaii departments of health and education and the Honolulu Water Supply for costs incurred because of the water contamination.
The Navy is projected to spend $348 million in costs that include the clean-up and temporary lodging and meals for those affected by the spill, a Navy spokesperson said last week.
"Too many people have suffered and are still suffering as a direct result of the fuel leaks at Red Hill," Kahele said. "This is unacceptable. I have spoken to many families who describe serious illnesses after cooking, bathing or ingesting tainted water. And still, after several months, there are thousands of families that remain displaced, unable to return to their homes."
The Hawaii Department of Health issued an order that would force the Navy to drain the tanks. The Navy is appealing the ruling.
"I support our military, and understand fully our need to remain strong and prepared throughout the Indo-Pacific, including a strategic fuel reserve capacity,” Case said. “But that cannot excuse Red Hill’s harm to thousands of my constituents, nor justify the ongoing risk it poses to our drinking water under its current or any future configuration and operation as a bulk fuel storage facility. Rather than prolong the Department of Defense’s unfortunate legal action and analysis of Red Hill’s future, Congress and Hawaii must step in now and mandate that Red Hill’s future does not include bulk fuel storage."
Sen. Brian Schatz filed a companion bill in the U.S. Senate. He announced last week $100 million was available to pay for any defueling costs.
Schatz's bill is part of short-term spending bill already passed by the House and expected to clear the Senate. He said in a news release he is working with the Biden administration and the Senate Appropriations Committee on a larger funding package.