(The Center Square) - The Associated Press projects Lt. Gov. Josh Green won the Hawaii gubernatorial race defeating another former lieutenant governor, Republican Duke Aiona.
Green focused his campaign on the state's affordable housing crisis, promising to build more than 10,000 new affordable housing units in Hawaii over the next four years.
Aiona also promised to address the issue by working with developers and creating a home buying program.
Current Gov. David Ige is term limited and could not run again.
AP also projected a victory for U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, who faced a challenge from Republican Bob McDermott.