(The Center Square) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) distributed $1.5 million to residents of Hawaii toward funeral costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new data.
The data showed that out of 501 total applications from Hawaii residents, FEMA granted 274 awards for funeral expenses. The average award was about $5,735 per granted application.
The Hawaii Department of Health reports more than 233,000 citizens have contracted the disease and 1,290 deaths are related to COVID-19. The state's vaccination rate for those age 5 and over is 75.6%, according to the health department.
The funeral expense funds provide a maximum of $9,000 per deceased person and a maximum of $35,500 per application if there are multiple people included in the application, according to FEMA.
FEMA said it has issued $1.6 billion to more than 247,000 people in COVID-19 funeral assistance funds.
Relief funds were issued to assist in paying for funerals for people who died directly or indirectly from COVID-19. The funeral relief funds are applicable for deaths occurring after Jan. 20, 2020.
FEMA requires a death certificate listing COVID-19 as a direct or direct cause for deaths from May 17, 2020, onward. For deaths between Jan. 20, 2020, and May 16, 2020, the death certificate must list COVID-19 as a direct or direct cause for death or they may provide a signed statement from a “local medical examiner or coroner from the jurisdiction,” according to FEMA.
The relief funds can be used to pay for funeral services, cremation, headstones and caskets, among other expenses.
The FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance funds were approved as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.