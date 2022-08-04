(The Center Square) - Hawaii voters will cast their ballots by mail in the Aug. 13 primary that includes a crowded gubernatorial race.
State lawmakers passed a bill in 2019 changing the way elections are run; this is the second primary by mail since. Ballots were mailed last week and must be returned by 7 p.m. Aug. 13. Residents who need assistance can visit the state's Voter Service Centers through Election Day.
Nineteen candidates, 10 of them Democrats, are vying for the governor's post in Hawaii.
Josh Green's term as lieutenant governor ends Dec. 5 and he is hoping voters will send him to the governor's mansion. Kai Kahele is stepping down from his post in the U.S. House of Representatives to seek the governorship. Vicky Cayetano, who was first lady between 1994 and 2002, is also in the race.
Other Democrats in the race are David Bourgoin, Richard Kim, Van Tanabe and Clyde Lewman.
Former lieutenant governor Duke Aiona tops the Republican ticket on the gubernatorial ballot. Other Republican candidates are political newcomer Gary Cordery, Keline Kahau, Lynn Barry Mariano, Paul Morgan, B.J. Penn, Heidi Tsuneyoshi, Moses Paskowitz, George Hawat and Walter Woods.