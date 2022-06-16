(The Center Square) - The U.S House Committee on Appropriations is considering two bills that would provide an additional $1.1 billion to shut down the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii.
The U.S. Navy is currently shutting down the facility after a November 2021 fuel leak that contaminated the nearby water supply and sickened thousands of residents.
The Department of Defense included $1 billion in their spending request for fiscal year 2022, which begins Oct. 1. An additional $100 million is included in the DOD's military construction funding bill.
The committee is holding hearings this month, and a final vote is anticipated for July, said Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii.
An additional $1.1 billion was added to the federal budget in fiscal year 2022 for the clean-up efforts, according to Case.
The Red Hill facility has been scrutinized since the Nov. 2021 leak was discovered. The Hawaii Department of Health ordered the Navy to defuel the tanks. The Navy agreed to comply with the order. The DOH is asking for a defueling scheduled by June 30.
The Navy is also facing a lawsuit from a citizen's group claiming the problems with Red Hill go back to 2021.
The Wai Ola Alliance wants a federal judge to fine the Navy $59,973 daily for violating the Federal Water Pollution Control Act.
Case and Rep. Kai Kahele are holding a town hall meeting in Honolulu on Monday featuring Ernie Lau, chief engineer of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. The meeting will be livestreamed on Kahele's Facebook page.