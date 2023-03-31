(The Center Square) - Fewer tourists visited Hawaii during February than in 2019, but the number was higher than February 2022 figures, according to data released by the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.
More than 753,000 people came to the Aloha state by air or by sea in February. The number of visitors is 19.5% more than in 2022, according to the DBEDT.
“The overall visitor count recovered 96.7 percent during the first two months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2019, and the recovery rate has been over 90 percent every month during the past six months. International visitor counts have been between 50 and 60 percent of the 2019 levels during the last five months," said DBEDT Director Chris J. Sadayasu.
Visitors are also spending more money. In February, visitors spent $1.64 billion, an increase of 25% from February 2022. Visitors spent $1.39 billion in February 2019, an 18% increase, according to DBEDT. The numbers are adjusted for inflation.
Tourists' spending was up by 30.5% during the first two months of 2023 compared to January and February of 2022, according to DBEDT. Compared to the first two months of 2019, it's up 17.6%.
The majority of Hawaiian visitors came from the U.S., but international travelers are expected to increase this year, according to Sadayasu.
"As currently scheduled, the number of flights from the U.S. mainland will reduce by 2,279 in 2023, but flights from international markets will increase by 3,445 with a net increase of 1,166," Sadayasu said. "A slowdown in arrivals from the U.S. mainland, and an increase in international arrivals is expected in 2023."
More international travelers will mean more visitors to Oahu.
"Tourism on Oahu will see better improvement in 2023 due to the preferences of foreign visitors, especially Japanese visitors," Sadayasu said. "Visitor statistics showed that 42.9 percent of Oahu visitors were foreign visitors, while foreigners accounted for 14.8 percent in Maui County, 11.6 percent in Kauai County, and 22.8 percent in Hawaii County in 2019.”