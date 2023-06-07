(The Center Square) - Hawaii will tax electronic smoking devices and vaping liquids the same way as tobacco products beginning in January 2024.
Senate Bill 975 also bars the unlawful shipment of tobacco products into the Aloha state. The provision is designed to keep people under 21 from ordering e-cigarettes and other products online.
"The explosion of youth vaping over the last 10 years has caused a health crisis in our schools and communities," said Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, D-Kailua-Kaneohe. "Senate Bill 975 takes aim at the youth vaping epidemic by concentrating enforcement on the unregulated local and online vape market. This bill will reduce access and availability of electronic smoking devices to children and teens and stem the tide of vaping addiction overwhelming our schools."
Health officials cited the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the bill's testimony that said more than 30% of high school students had tried e-cigarettes and nearly 18% of middle school students had as well.
"This new law is going to improve the health of our young people and will prevent damaging addiction to nicotine for many, many of our keiki," said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who signed SB 975 into law Tuesday. "That said, I know we all have more work to do in addressing vaping in our society, especially in our youth culture. I know that the Health Department and my former colleagues in the Senate and House are going to stay focused on this as part of their ongoing efforts for the health and safety of the people of Hawaii."
As of December 2022, just 30 states had taxes on e-cigarette products, according to the CDC. The excise tax is 70% of the wholesale price of the e-smoking or e-liquid "sold, used, or possessed by a wholesaler or dealer on and after January 1, 2024," according to the bill.
All 50 states ban the sale of e-cigarette products to minors, according to the CDC. Thirty-three states, including Hawaii, require retailers to have a license to sell the products.