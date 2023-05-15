Hawaiian bridge

(The Center Square) - Hawaii has used $1.2 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on roads, providing internet service to thousands and updating the state's airports and ports, according to a report released Monday from The White House. 

About 44,000 Hawaii residents are benefiting from low-cost high speed internet , according to the report. The state received about $5 million of its $100 million allocation in 2022 and this year. 

Nearly $600 million has been allocated to improve the Aloha State's roads and bridges. That includes a $25 million allocation construct the Waiʻale Road Extension. The new road will include bike paths and sidewalks. Hawaii will receive $1.5 billion over a five-year span for road and bridge projects, according to the report

"The project provides non-motorized facility improvements in an area where residents have a higher reliance on non-vehicle forms of transportation, increasing accessibility to new housing developments and connecting residential and commercial areas," the report said. 

Nearly $31 million is being used to improve the Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu, the state's largest. Funding from the U.S Department of Transportation's Airport Terminal Program will update a 1970s-era terminal, according to the report. 

Congress passed the law in November 2021. 

“We had a hard time getting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law across the finish line last Congress,” said Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii. “But it is now recognized as a real success story in how our federal government can solve problems, like our crumbling infrastructure, when we focus together on doing so.”

