(The Center Square) - Hawaii lawmakers have ten days to decide if they want to keep $1 billion in cuts made by Gov. Josh Green.
The governor said he had to make the cuts after lawmakers passed the budget after Hawaii's revenue projections for fiscal year 2023 fell from +2% to -1% in May.
“Our state laws and policies require me to balance the budget and ensure that the state has adequate reserves to protect against budget shortfalls and provide financial stability and flexibility during volatile times and natural disasters,” Green said. “A sound budget and appropriate reserve levels are also needed to help maintain strong bond ratings that can positively affect borrowing costs associated with our capital improvement projects.”
The most significant cut to the biennium budget is the reduction in $500 million allocated to the state's emergency budget reserve in fiscal year 2025. The state would still have $1.5 billion in the fund.
Also on the governor's chopping block is $12 million for a new Hawaii Emergency Management Agency headquarters. A program for housing teachers was slashed from $170 million to $50 million.
After the cuts, the state's $10.7 billion budget is still higher than the fiscal year 2023 budget of $9.1 billion. More than $18 million in improvements to Honolulu's Kakaʻako Street were removed from the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Green said the state will still make progress on his priorities.
"I considered the needs of the community to make sure we are still making large strides in moving the state forward,” Green said. “Even with this year's proposed reductions, this budget makes historic investments in housing, homelessness, environment, healthcare, and education.”