(The Center Square) - Two Hawaii cities are splitting $50 million in funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, also known as RAISE, for two transportation projects, according to a news release from the United States Department of Transportation.
Honolulu will receive $25 million of the $63.4 million cost to build a pedestrian bridge and bicycle crossing over the Ala Wai Canal.
The 300-foot wide crossing will "connect many of the neighborhoods, businesses, parks, schools, and recreational activities north of the canal with Waikiki," according to the project details provided to the DOT.
"The project will also reduce emissions and emphasize decarbonization by promoting modal shift to active transportation," the DOT said in the project fact sheet.
Maui County will receive $25 million to extend Liola Drive. The extension will include curbs, gutters and sidewalks, according to the fact sheet.
"The project will establish redundancy and will provide an alternative route away from climate hazard areas," according to the project's fact sheet. "Quality of life will be improved due to increased access to daily destinations such as healthcare, grocery stores, schools, places of worship, and recreation."
The RAISE program is part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. More than $2.2 billion was doled out for 162 projects in all 50 states, two U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.
Demand was high for the program and requests topped $15 billion, according to the DOT.