(The Center Square) - More than 791,000 people visited Hawaii in January, a nearly 28% increase from January of last year, according to the latest figures released by the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism.
"The tourism industry had a good start in 2023 with nearly a 97 percent recovery in arrivals," said DBEDT Director Chris J. Sadayasu in a statement. "International visitors by air in January 2023 accounted for 23 percent of the total visitors by air – the highest since the start of the pandemic. January 2023 was the second-best month for arrivals from Japan and Canada for 34 months. The same was true for cruise ship arrivals during the month."
Visitors spent $1.89 billion in January, up from $1.4 billion in January of last year. The spending is higher than in 2019 when visitors spent $1.62 billion in the Aloha state. The amounts are measured in nominal dollars, which are adjusted for inflation.
"With the recovery of tourism, especially international tourism, those businesses that rely on international visitors will experience a better year in 2023, although full recovery may take a few years," Sadayasu said.
Most came to Hawaii by air, but the number of visitors from cruise ships was up 138% in January. More than 16,000 people came on out-of-state cruise ships, compared to just over 7,000 in January 2022, the first time cruise ships were allowed in the state since April 2020. Just over 12,000 visitors landed in Hawaii on cruise ships in 2019, according to the DBEDT.