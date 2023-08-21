(The Center Square) - President Joe Biden visited fire-stricken West Maui on Monday with First Lady Jill Biden and promised to help rebuild.
"The country grieves with you, stands with you, and will do everything possible to help you recover, rebuild and respect culture and traditions when the rebuilding takes place," Biden said.
Rescue workers are still sifting through the rubble looking for possible victims, which could number in the hundreds, according to a social media post by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.
A list compiled by the FBI contains the names of 850 missing people. The death toll still stands at 114, Bissen said.
Assistance from almost every department is available to West Maui, the Biden administration said in a statement on Monday. Thousands of federal workers are in West Maui, according to the administration.
"To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has approved $8.2 million in assistance to over 2,700 households, including $3.4 million in initial rental assistance," the administration said in a statement. "FEMA has made available more than 50,000 meals, 75,000 liters of water, 5,000 cots and 10,000 blankets and shelter supplies to the county government for distribution."
West Maui remains closed to visitors, but the rest of the island and state are open, Gov. Josh Green said. He encouraged visitors to come to the islands.
"When you come, you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people that are suffering right now, the thousands and thousands of family members that may have had loss who will still have to care for the others that remain," Green said.