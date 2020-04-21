(The Center Square) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen some of the state's businesses as soon as Friday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drew strong reactions.
Even Kemp did not hold back in speaking his mind: "I don't give a damn about politics right now."
Kemp announced Monday gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, nail technicians and beauty schools are among the businesses that will be able to open Friday.
Theaters, private social clubs and dine-in restaurants will be able to reopen April 27 with some restrictions.
“In the same way that we carefully closed businesses and urged operations to end to mitigate the virus spread,” Kemp said, “today we're announcing plans to incrementally and safely reopen sectors of our economy.”
Here's how others reacted to the news:
• Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) on CNN: "Our death rate is up by almost 14 percent, our positives up almost 7 percent and we are not testing asymptomatic and people with mild symptoms. And so it concerns me. I have a great working relationship with our governor, but I did not speak with him before he made this announcement. ... I am concerned as a mother and as the mayor of our Capitol city."
• Georgia Public Policy Foundation President and CEO Kyle Wingfield: “The strictest measures on Georgians always had to last only as long as necessary and no longer. Judge the governor’s decision by the results, but keep in mind what constitutes a right decision versus a wrong one: the point of sheltering in place and closing some businesses was to ‘flatten the curve,’ not to ‘eliminate the curve.’ The goal was to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus and avoid patients overwhelming Georgia’s medical facilities and providers."
• Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman and state Sen. Nikema Williams (D-Atlanta) on Twitter: "Without enough testing, without enough supplies for doctors and nurses, and without listening to medical professionals, the governor’s actions today will make this crisis even worse and put more Georgians at risk."
• Georgia Center for Opportunity Vice President of Public Policy Buzz Brockway: "We applaud Gov. Kemp for laying the groundwork today for the reopening of Georgia's economy in a way that protects health and safety."
• State Rep. Mike Wilensky (D-Dunwoody) on Twitter: "My view is this is premature and does not meet the basic criteria metrics the Federal Government has set in place. Georgia was one of the slowest to put in place a Shelter In Place Order and, now, the earliest to loosen it."
• Georgia House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge): “These are measured, balanced steps. They don’t go as far as some would like. But I think they go as far as we can responsibly go at this time.”
• Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer on Twitter: "I see [mainstream media] is pounding Gov. Kemp for outlining new measures for when Georgia slowly opens up. Anyone want to guess why they’re not pounding Colorado Gov. Polis who also announced the easing of his stay-at-home order? Hint: One is an R. The other a D."