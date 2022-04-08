(The Center Square) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Warnock, who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot, disclosed the positive test after voting for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the United States Supreme Court.
"I’m so thankful to be both vaccinated & boosted, and at the advice of the Attending Physician I plan to isolate," Warnock said in a tweet. "If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, I encourage you to do so."
Warnock was one of several high-profile politicos to test positive for COVID-19 this week, joining a list including U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also tested positive for COVID-19.
"COVID will continue to be with us; we will see cases rise and fall," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a Thursday press briefing. The White House is hosting an event today to celebrate the confirmation of Jackson to the nation’s highest court.