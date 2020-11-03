(The Center Square) – Judges in Georgia signed orders Tuesday extending voting hours at three polling locations.
After a petition from the county Board of Registration and Elections, DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Courtney L. Johnson extended voting at the Valley Brook Baptist Church in Decatur until 7:40 p.m. and Obama Elementary School in Atlanta until 7:45 p.m.
Both precincts were scheduled to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but opened late because they reportedly had issues with the electronic touchscreen devices used to vote.
A Cobb County Superior Court judge also signed an order to extend voting by 20 minutes at a precinct in Marietta.
According to a tweet from Cobb County's official page, the precinct at Sope Creek Elementary School opened late because the poll manager did not arrive on time. Voters can cast votes until 7:20 p.m. at the Sope Creek precinct.