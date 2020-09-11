(The Center Square) – Unemployed Georgians who qualify for an additional $300 a week in federal jobless benefits will receive the aid next week, labor department officials announced.
Workers who received at least $100 in weekly state unemployment compensation and have been unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic could qualify for up to $1,800 in supplemental payments from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
President Donald Trump signed an executive order in August that earmarked $44 billion from FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund for the Lost Wages Assistance Program until the funds were depleted. FEMA announced Wednesday states would get up to six weeks of payments for workers.
"We understood the president's executive order was contingent upon the availability of funds," Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. "Although the six weeks of benefits wasn't what many had hoped for, the additional support will make a big difference to some struggling to avoid eviction."
Workers who qualify can expect to receive the first three weeks of payments dating back to Aug. 1 early next week, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) said. The second three weeks' worth of payments will be issued late next week, for Aug. 22 to Sept. 5, officials said.
For the week ending Sept. 5, 50,320 initial unemployment claims were filed with the GDOL. The number of continued unemployment claims was below 100,000 for the sixth consecutive week and were down by 963 claims from the previous week. The state has paid out $2.5 billion in state benefits to workers since late March, depleting 98 percent of its unemployment trust fund.
The GDOL will draw funds from its $1.1 billion in federal loans daily to continue compensating workers, mostly in the food and service industry.
The state faced similar circumstances during the Great Recession and borrowed $1 billion from the federal government. It took about five years to repay the loan and interest.
"We had to request funds from the federal government during the recession of 2008-2009 after I first took office," Butler said. "It did not take us long to pay back the money and build our trust fund to one of the healthiest in the nation prior to the pandemic. We will do the same this time."