The Center Square – Facing the holidays jobless, unemployed Georgians pleaded for help from the state Monday during a hearing with House Democrats.
Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) officials said they are doing what they can to issue unemployment benefits to workers in a timely manner. Georgians who testified Monday said, however, they are frustrated with an unemployment benefit process that has been impotent and left them in financial ruin for months.
Atlanta resident Carl McCarthy, who was laid off in June, said it took five months and a call to his state representative before receiving unemployment benefits. By then, McCarthy and his wife had depleted their savings.
“I have two small kids that are in middle school. I have a daughter that's in college, and it was pretty stressful for us,” McCarthy told members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus Subcommittee on COVID-19.
Since the week ending March 21, the GDOL has processed more than 4.1 million regular initial unemployment claims – more than the past nine years combined. GDOL officials said they have worked to “dramatically decrease” the amount of time it takes to release payments and now is processing regular claims within two weeks.
Still, some Georgians said Monday that poor communication, rampant fraud and an outdated payment system has them desperately seeking help.
Clayton County business owner Rochelle Walker said the pandemic “crippled” her catering company. Walker said she was approved for 39 weeks of unemployment benefits but has been waiting for months for the payments. They were pulled back because someone in Illinois is using her social security number, Walker said.
“I requested a hearing in June, and I have yet to hear anything. I am a local small business owner with three kids,” Walker said. “I am desperately seeking assistance as to what am I supposed to do now. I just need some direction.”
GDOL spokesperson Kersha Cartwright said Monday the department is “still monitoring the situation.”
“We will continue to follow the rules that the state of Georgia put forth in making those determinations. We’re hiring folks to help us to shorten the timeframe,” Cartwright said. “But as the responsible party for both state and federal dollars, we are responsible for following those guidelines, and we will continue to do that.”
Meanwhile, more than 14,000 Georgians have joined Lauren Crace’s Facebook group called Georgia Unemployment Issues. Crace said she created the group for support because she was fed up with the unemployment benefits process.
“Our group tells the story of working people falling on a tattered, insecure safety net to protect families and workers,” Crace said. “We need leaders to fix this system, immediately.”
Nancy Flake-Johnson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, said the most vulnerable Georgians are receiving the least amount of access to unemployment benefits.
According to the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute, Black workers filed 25% fewer initial claims in April than any other ethnic or racial group. By November, Black workers filed 71% percent more claims than other workers, while accounting for 31% of the state’s workforce.
Georgia residents Mary Scheafer, Kelby Crosby and Dorean Nairn told The Center Square they’ve been waiting for unemployment benefits since summer.
Nairn, who is facing eviction, said she has reached out to state and government officials countless times.
“It is unethical and unjust that decent people who have worked and are due monies, nobody has yet to help,” Nairn told The Center Square in an email.
Rep. Sandra Scott, D-Rex, said the caucus plans to call on Gov. Brian Kemp to step in and pressure GDOL. Labor Commissioner Mark Butler previously has called the caucus' rallying cries political attacks.
“I am hoping, and I am praying that Commissioner Mark Butler knows the season that we are in, and that is given,” Scott said. “I pray that he finds it within his heart to make these claimants [have] a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year by providing them with their rightful-due unemployment claims benefit checks.”